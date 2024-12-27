Armed Robbery: 13-, 15-Year-Old Boys Steal Taxi Driver's Cash Outside Westbury Mall, Cops Say

It happened in Westbury, at The Mall at The Source on Old Country Road, shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.

Nassau County Police said a 72-year-old man operating a taxi was dropping off three boys, two ages 13 and one age 15, when one of the teens pulled what appeared to be a gun.

The teen stole cash from the victim’s pocket before all three suspects fled on foot, police said. The driver was not injured.

Officers located all three teens a short time later and arrested them without incident. One of the boys was found carrying an imitation firearm, according to police.

The 15-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree robbery and violating Nassau County’s mask ban, a misdemeanor offense that was passed in August.

One 13-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree robbery and menacing, while the second 13-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon

