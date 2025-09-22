West Islip Man Accused Of Sending Indecent Material To Child In NY, Police Say

The investigation began on Friday, April 25, when troopers received information that an adult man had inappropriate communications with a victim under 17. The suspect, identified as Suffolk County resident Michael J. Negrillo of West Islip, initiated contact with the child on a social media platform, New York State Police said on Monday, Sept. 22.

According to investigators, Negrillo allegedly sent indecent material of himself and received indecent material from the child.

He was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at his home on a warrant and transported to State Police Saratoga for processing. Negrillo was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, possessing a sexual performance by a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash, $5,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.

