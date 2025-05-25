Mostly Cloudy 64°

Michael Snell Dies From 9/11-Linked Illness: Nysp

A retired New York State Police sergeant has died from an illness tied to his service at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Superintendent Steven G. James announced on Wednesday, May 21.

Michael E. Snell

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Jillian Pikora
Michael E. Snell, 56, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, due to a 9/11-related illness. His condition stemmed from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site in the days after the attacks, according to state police.

Snell served with honor for 23 years before retiring on May 24, 2023. At the time of his retirement, he was stationed with Troop B, SP Ray Brook.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Snell, and their four children: Wyatt, Ashton, Harrison, and Lawson.

“The New York State Police extends its deepest condolences to the Snell family,” officials said.

Funeral arrangements will be released once finalized.

