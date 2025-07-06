Sebastien Castin, 23, of Lakeview, hit a 49-year-old man riding a bicycle northbound on Woodfield Road near Coventry Road North around 3:17 a.m., according to Fifth Precinct officers.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Castin was located near the scene of the crash and arrested without incident, police said.

He has been charged with:

Felony Vehicular Assault.

Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated.

Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury.

His preliminary arraignment is set for Monday, July 7 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

