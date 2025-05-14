Outlaw Biker Sporting ‘1%’ Patch Nabbed On Southern State With Loaded Gun, Nunchucks: PD

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, May 10, on the westbound side near Exit 18 in West Hempstead, when troopers spotted a disabled motorcycle on the shoulder and stopped to assist.

Instead, they found Aaron Morgan, 45, of Queens, standing next to the bike in a Twister MC leather vest, prominently displaying patches associated with the notorious outlaw motorcycle gang, police said.

One of those patches was the infamous “1%” diamond—a symbol used by self-described outlaw bikers to distance themselves from law-abiding motorcycle clubs.

Hanging from the outside of Morgan’s vest was a pair of nunchucks, and during the interaction he pulled out a set of metal knuckles from his pocket, police said.

Recognizing the escalating threat, troopers moved quickly to place Morgan under arrest. He resisted, but was taken into custody without injury, according to police.

A search of Morgan and his motorcycle uncovered a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with 15 rounds, along with a small baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be drugs, police said.

Morgan was charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

