Man Exposes Himself To 11-Year-Old Girl At West Hempstead Park, Police Say

Nassau County Police were called about a man committing a lewd act at West Hempstead’s Halls Pond Park, located on Nassau Boulevard, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

An 11-year-old girl told her father that she witnessed a man inappropriately touching himself. The father also witnessed the incident.

Officers located the suspect, 31-year-old Avigdor Goldemberg, a short time later at his Collins Lane residence, roughly two blocks away from the park.

Goldemberg is charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim of Goldemberg to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

