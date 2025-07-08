Clerk Accused Of Selling Flavored Vapes At West Hempstead Shop: Nassau County Police

Officers with Nassau County’s Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit conducted a compliance check at NR Mart Convenience Store, located at 177 Hempstead Avenue, on Monday, July 7 around 5:30 p.m., police said on Tuesday, July 8.

Inside, officers spotted a large quantity of flavored vape products openly displayed for sale, despite state laws banning their distribution.

Bilawal H. Shah, 30, of North Babylon, was arrested and charged with:

Sale of Restricted Products.

Sale of Flavored Products Prohibited.

He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is due back in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Aug. 7.

