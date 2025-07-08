Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Clerk Accused Of Selling Flavored Vapes At West Hempstead Shop: Nassau County Police

A Long Island convenience store clerk is accused of illegally selling flavored vape products during a police inspection in West Hempstead, authorities announced.

The flavored vapes sold at a West Hempstead shop.

The flavored vapes sold at a West Hempstead shop.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers with Nassau County’s Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit conducted a compliance check at NR Mart Convenience Store, located at 177 Hempstead Avenue, on Monday, July 7 around 5:30 p.m., police said on Tuesday, July 8.

Inside, officers spotted a large quantity of flavored vape products openly displayed for sale, despite state laws banning their distribution.

Bilawal H. Shah, 30, of North Babylon, was arrested and charged with:

  • Sale of Restricted Products.
  • Sale of Flavored Products Prohibited.

He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is due back in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Aug. 7.

to follow Daily Voice West Hempstead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE