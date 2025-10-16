Chaos In West Hempstead: Gun Pulled, Cop Attacked, 3 In Cuffs

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, on Grand Avenue in West Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police. Strategic Response Team officers responded to a report that a firearm had been displayed.

When they arrived, officers found a large group gathered near a 2016 white BMW with its engine running. One man, Tyrese Ashley, 24, of Roosevelt, ran from the scene but was caught a short time later, police said.

Another man, identified as Jonathan Romage, 21, of Baldwin, was behind the wheel of the BMW, according to police. He reportedly tried to reverse and drive off but was stopped.

Officers alleged Romage made “furtive movements” toward a bag he was wearing and became combative when they ordered him out of the car. A struggle followed, and officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from his bag, police said.

During the scuffle, Alyssa Horgan, 20, of West Hempstead, charged at officers and kicked one in the knee, police said. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Romage faces multiple weapon charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, along with unlawful assembly and obstructing governmental administration.

Horgan is charged with assault, unlawful assembly, and obstructing governmental administration.

Ashley is charged with obstructing governmental administration.

All three were arraigned Thursday, Oct. 16, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Hempstead and receive free news updates.