The 21-year-old driver was transporting the suspects near June Place and Theresa Avenue at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, when they allegedly turned on him, police said. The trio assaulted the driver before stealing cash from the center console and fleeing on foot.

Investigators later identified the suspects as 19-year-old Chance Richardson of Valley Stream, along with two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, whose names were not released due to their age, according to authorities. Officers tracked them down a short time later and took them into custody without incident.

Richardson and both juveniles were charged with second-degree robbery. Richardson faces an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Richardson is set to be arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 1, at First District Court in Hempstead. The juveniles will appear in the Youth Section of the same court on the same day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Hempstead and receive free news updates.