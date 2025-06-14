Light Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy 62°

Cat Tortured, Killed By Long Island Man, 26, Inside Park Avenue Home: Police

A man is accused of brutally torturing and killing a cat inside his Lakeview home, detectives announced on Friday, June 13, 2025.

A map showing the 570 block of Park Avenue where a cat was found tortured and killed, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 570 block of Park Avenue around 12 p.m. and found a dead cat that appeared to have been cruelly tortured, according to the Fifth Squad. Azzm Khan, 26, was located inside the home and arrested without incident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Khan is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Torturing Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, detectives said.

He was released on an appearance ticket, which is returnable to the 1st District Court at 99 Main Street in Hempstead on Thursday, July 3.

