Cat Tortured, Killed By Long Island Man, 26, Inside Park Avenue Home: Police

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 570 block of Park Avenue around 12 p.m. and found a dead cat that appeared to have been cruelly tortured, according to the Fifth Squad. Azzm Khan, 26, was located inside the home and arrested without incident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Khan is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Torturing Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, detectives said.

He was released on an appearance ticket, which is returnable to the 1st District Court at 99 Main Street in Hempstead on Thursday, July 3.

