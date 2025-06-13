4-Year-Old Without Car Seat Found in Drunk Dad's Car After Crash In West Hempstead: Police

The crash occurred around 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, near Jackson Avenue and Wilson Street. Police say 31-year-old Angel Castro Castro, of Garfield Avenue, was behind the wheel of a 1999 Nissan when he struck a parked vehicle. Responding officers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene without incident.

The child and his mother, who was also in the vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Police noted that there was no child restraint system in the car, a violation of state law.

Castro Castro faces multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child Less than 16) under Leandra’s Law.

Driving While Intoxicated.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Multiple traffic violations.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, June 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

