4-Year-Old Without Car Seat Found in Drunk Dad's Car After Crash In West Hempstead: Police

A West Hempstead man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car with his 4-year-old son inside—without a child safety seat—Nassau County Police said Friday. 

The crash occurred around 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, near Jackson Avenue and Wilson Street. Police say 31-year-old Angel Castro Castro, of Garfield Avenue, was behind the wheel of a 1999 Nissan when he struck a parked vehicle. Responding officers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene without incident. 

The child and his mother, who was also in the vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Police noted that there was no child restraint system in the car, a violation of state law. 

Castro Castro faces multiple charges, including: 

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child Less than 16) under Leandra’s Law.
  • Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
  • Multiple traffic violations.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, June 13, at First District Court in Hempstead. 

