An 84-year-old Babylon man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck on Tappan Avenue. He was turning onto the eastbound lanes of West Main Street when he struck a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle traveling westbound around 3:08 p.m., police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Robert Buerkle, 17, of West Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The pickup driver was not injured. Police said both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County First Squad at 631-854-8152.

