Officers were called to a West Babylon home on Carlton Road and Avenue C around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, after a fight broke out outside the residence, Suffolk County Police said.

During the altercation, Liam Delemo, 15, of West Babylon, was stabbed. He was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators determined between 90 and 100 teenagers were gathered at the party when the fight erupted.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are continuing to investigate and have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Additional details about Delemo’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

