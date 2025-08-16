Teen Seriously Injured In Shooting At West Babylon House Party: Police

Police said a 911 caller reported gunfire in front of 1234 11th Street at 11:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15. When officers arrived, they found the teen with several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives believe the teen was specifically targeted. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

