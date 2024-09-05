\Student From Lindenhurst Makes Threat Of Mass Harm To High School In West Babylon, Police Say

The threat was reported by a 911 caller at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

A 15-year-old boy, who attends Brennan High School in West Babylon, threatened to shoot people at the school during an online chat with other students from the school,

The threat was not made during school hours.

After an investigation by officers from the Suffolk County PD Second Precinct Crime Section and Second Squad detectives, as well as First Precinct patrol officers, the boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with making a threat of mass harm, which is a misdemeanor.

He was released into the custody of family and will be arraigned at Suffolk County Family Court on a later date.

