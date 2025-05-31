Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Strike By Mercedes In West Babylon

At 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, the pedestrian was crossing eastbound Little East Neck Road, near Great East Neck Road, when he was hit by a northbound 2024 Mercedes Benz. The pedestrian, a 51-year-old man from Seaford, was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

The 56-year-old driver of the Mercedes, from West Babylon, was not injured in the incident. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

