Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At West Babylon Convenience Store

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island.

The third prize-winning ticket – for the drawing held Wednesday, Aug. 28 – was purchased in West Babylon at the Shell Food Mart on Straight Path, New York Lottery announced.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers are 5-33-47-50-64 and the Powerball is 20.

Drawings for the game are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

