Kittens Thrown From Moving Car In West Babylon; One Killed: Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the District Attorney’s BEAST unit are asking for help to identify the person who threw two kittens from a moving sedan in West Babylon on Friday, Sept. 19, police announced.

The surviving cat after being thrown from a car on Long Island.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County CrimeStoppers
Jillian Pikora
The kittens were tossed from a car traveling westbound on Montauk Highway near Fleets Point Drive at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, authorities said. One kitten was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, and the other survived after being taken for veterinary care, according to the release. A photo of the surviving kitten was shared by the police.

A cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest, police said. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app, or online at P3Tips.com, according to the alert.

