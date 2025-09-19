Kittens Thrown From Moving Car In West Babylon; One Killed: Police

The kittens were tossed from a car traveling westbound on Montauk Highway near Fleets Point Drive at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, authorities said. One kitten was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, and the other survived after being taken for veterinary care, according to the release. A photo of the surviving kitten was shared by the police.

A cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest, police said. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app, or online at P3Tips.com, according to the alert.

