Gerard Senatore Shoots Woman, Kills Himself In Ridge: Police

A 66-year-old man shot and seriously injured a woman before killing himself at a home in Ridge, Suffolk County Police said on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Suffolk County Police&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Gerard Senatore, a resident of the home, shot a 68-year-old woman twice before barricading himself inside the house, police said. Officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 28 Woodbrook Drive at 12:56 p.m., according to police.

The woman, also a resident alwho's name was not released, was flown by police helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Senatore was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-852-6392, police said.

