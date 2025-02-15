Gerard Senatore, a resident of the home, shot a 68-year-old woman twice before barricading himself inside the house, police said. Officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 28 Woodbrook Drive at 12:56 p.m., according to police.

The woman, also a resident alwho's name was not released, was flown by police helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Senatore was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-852-6392, police said.

