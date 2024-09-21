2 Killed, 4 Severely Injured In Crash At West Babylon Intersection

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in West Babylon.

A 2017 Kia sedan was traveling eastbound on Railroad Avenue and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The sedan then struck a 2025 Kia Seltos SUV traveling southbound on Great East Neck Road.

The driver of the Kia sedan, Michael Desmond, age 33, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley Goot, age 18, of Babylon, a passenger in the Seltos, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Seltos, a 17-year-old Babylon girl, and two other passengers -- two 18-year-old Babylon men -- were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An additional passenger, a 16-year-old West Babylon boy, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Babylon and receive free news updates.