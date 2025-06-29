100 MPH West Babylon Pursuit Ends In Ejection, Rollover Crash, State Police Say

Troopers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Equinox in West Babylon around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, June 28, after it was seen speeding southbound in the area of Exit M6, according to Trooper Brittany Burton.

The driver, identified as Raphael Chuan, 42, failed to pull over, prompting troopers to initiate a pursuit.

The chase ended when Chuan’s SUV collided with an uninvolved vehicle and rolled over, state police said. Chuan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash reportedly happened at State Route 109 and Straight Path.

A passenger in the Equinox, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not ejected and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

