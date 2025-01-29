Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 39°

Woman's Body Found In Hudson River By Congress Street Bridge

Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from the Hudson River in the Capital Region.

The Congress Street Bridge in Watervliet.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Witnesses called police after seeing a woman jump from the Congress Street Bridge in Watervliet shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Investigators determined the woman intentionally jumped from the bridge in an apparent suicide, Watervliet Police confirmed to Daily Voice.

Her name, age, and hometown had not been released as of early Wednesday afternoon.

