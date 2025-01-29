Witnesses called police after seeing a woman jump from the Congress Street Bridge in Watervliet shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Investigators determined the woman intentionally jumped from the bridge in an apparent suicide, Watervliet Police confirmed to Daily Voice.

Her name, age, and hometown had not been released as of early Wednesday afternoon.

