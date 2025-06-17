The Albany County incident happened in Watervliet, near 13th Street and 2nd Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, June 12. Officers responding to reports of a large fight found two juveniles, one suffering from multiple stab wounds and another who had been pepper sprayed.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and the stabbing victim is expected to recover, police said.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that a 14-year-old girl had attacked the victim with a knife “in a manner that posed a serious risk of death or substantial bodily harm,” police said.

The juvenile suspect was arrested the following day and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

But after making her initial appearance in Albany County Family Court, the teen was released to the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department and allowed to return home with an electronic monitoring device.

That decision not to hold the teen in custody is not sitting well with Watervliet Police Chief William Rice, who issued a statement calling the move “concerning” following the teen’s alleged “heinous act.”

“When a 14-year-old uses a knife to repeatedly stab another child with clear intent to cause serious harm or death, this isn’t your typical juvenile offense–this is attempted murder,” Rice said.

“The fact that electronic monitoring is considered adequate supervision for someone who allegedly tried to kill another person sends a deeply troubling message.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3825.

