The Trestle Restaurant & Pub, located at 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet, announced its sudden closure on Tuesday night, April 29, via a heartfelt Facebook post.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that The Trestle Restaurant and Pub will be closing the doors at the end of business tonight,” owners John Holland and Chris Richards wrote. “Stop in for a farewell drink and to give us the opportunity to thank you for your support!”

The unexpected announcement marked the end of a brief but well-loved run. The restaurant’s express takeout and delivery location opened in November 2023, with the full dine-in experience launching in January 2024.

Known for its casual comfort fare — including burgers, wings, sandwiches, pasta, pizza, and more — The Trestle quickly built a loyal following. Diners praised dishes like the chicken parm, bacon bleu burger, and broiled haddock, earning the spot a 4 out of 5-star rating on Yelp.

Its closure follows that of its sister establishment, The Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe in Albany, which shut down in August 2024.

Fans took to social media to share their sorrow and gratitude:

“Can’t imagine what could possibly happen to cause this. A real loss to your customers. You will be missed,” wrote Kit Pettit.

“So sorry to hear this. Great food and many great evenings with you all,” added Kari Adina.

No specific reason was given for the closure.

