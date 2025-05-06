Justin Santiago, 23, was arrested by Watervliet Police in late April in connection with several vehicle break-ins at a Watervliet apartment complex, Watervliet Police revealed Tuesday, May 6.

Officers initially responded to the Highland Club apartments on Eastview Drive on Oct. 2, 2024, for a report that a car had been vandalized, police said. They found that multiple vehicles had shattered windows.

Amid the shards of broken glass from one vehicle was blood that detectives collected and submitted for analysis. It eventually came back positive to Santiago, who was already in law enforcement databases, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued after police were unable to locate Santiago at his home. He was apprehended on Monday, April 24, by another agency in an unrelated incident and turned over to Watervliet Police.

Santiago was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Watervliet City Court at a later date.

