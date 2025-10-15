Eric Hurley, 38, of Albany, died after his vehicle was struck head-on while driving northbound on I-787 near Exit 2 at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, as Daily Voice reported.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 44-year-old Lewis Thomas of Coxsackie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center, according to New York State Police. No charges had been filed as of press time.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon said on social media that Hurley’s death was one of two deadly crashes that appear to be alcohol-related on the same day.

Hurley had recently begun a new role with the City of Watervliet, starting work as Water Treatment Operator after several years with the City of Albany’s Water Department, according to city officials.

In a statement, Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli called the loss devastating.

“Only a few short weeks ago we welcomed Eric as our Water Treatment Operator. In that short time he made some major improvements and had many more planned,” Patricelli said.

“Eric was very passionate about his job and was extremely knowledgeable about his profession. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends and may he rest in peace.”

The City of Albany Water Department, where Hurley previously served as Senior Water Plant Operator, remembered him as an irreplaceable colleague and friend.

“Eric was a man whose energy and dedication were infectious. He was full of fun and energy, a big heart, and a spirit of enthusiasm that elevated everyone around him,” city leaders said. “We will profoundly miss his presence.”

Hurley was recognized across New York’s water community for his commitment to education and collaboration. He organized continuing education classes for operators statewide and competed with pride as a member of New York’s Water Top Ops trivia team, representing the state at national competitions.

According to his Facebook profile, Hurley studied water treatment operations at California State University, Sacramento, and advanced system management at Hudson Valley Community College.

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, he built his career around protecting water quality and mentoring fellow operators.

“Your dedication and spirit will live on in the work we do every day,” Albany Water wrote.

Funeral services for Hurley had not been publicized as of press time.

