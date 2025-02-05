A Few Clouds 22°

17-Year-Old Repeatedly Stabbed Teen At Watervliet Park, Police Say

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing attack that injured a teenager at a Capital Region park.

Seventh Street Park in Watervliet.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Watervliet Police located a juvenile victim suffering from multiple stab wounds at the city's Seventh Street Park on the evening of July 7, 2024, according to police.

After months of investigating, detectives identified the juvenile suspect and arrested him in Albany on Thursday, Jan. 30, according to police. The teen's name was not made public due to his age.

The defendant was arraigned in Albany County Court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault, and assault.

“Our investigators remained committed to pursuing justice in this case,” said Watervliet Police Chief William Rice. “The arrest demonstrates our department’s ongoing dedication to community safety and thorough criminal investigation, even in cases that require extended periods of exhaustive investigative work.”

Authorities did not say how the teens know each other or speculate on a motive for the attack.

Following arraignment, the defendant was remanded to a Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility.

