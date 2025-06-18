16-Year-old Spits On, Punches Cop At Watervliet McDonald's After Beating Teen, Police Say

Watervliet Police responded to Clinton Park on 19th Street for a report of a large fight at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12. Officers found a juvenile boy who said several teens punched and kicked him while he was on the ground.

A short time later, an officer found several individuals matching the suspects’ description at a McDonald’s restaurant on Broadway, roughly eight blocks from the park.

When the officer confronted them, a 16-year-old boy began threatening the officer before spitting at and punching the officer in the face, according to police.

As the officer struggled to get the teen in handcuffs, two other juveniles interfered with the arrest, police said. Neighboring police agencies responded and helped get the situation under control.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The other teens, 15 and 16, were charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

All three defendants were released to their parents with an appearance ticket for Albany County Family Court at a later date.

In a statement following the arrests, Watervliet Police Chief William Rice said the incident represented “increasing vile behavior and pure disregard for law enforcement” and “a troubling lack of respect for other members of our community.”

“The behavior we are witnessing from juveniles is becoming increasingly alarming, yet the punishment these individuals face is almost nonexistent," Rice said.

“When young people believe they can assault police officers and interfere with lawful arrests without meaningful consequences, it emboldens further criminal behavior and puts our entire community at risk.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Watervliet and receive free news updates.