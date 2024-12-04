The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at 54 Broad Street in Waterford, where officers arrived on the scene and assisted with evacuating residents from the second-floor apartments, according to a press release from Public Safety Commissioner Michael J. Shudt.

Crews from the Waterford Fire Department, along with several mutual aid agencies, worked to contain the fire. Six individuals were treated for injuries at the scene and transported to nearby hospitals by the Waterford Rescue Squad. One resident was found dead inside the building. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Officials noted that traffic disruptions on Broad Street could continue for an extended period as the investigation unfolds.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene, including Jonesville FD, Mechanicville FD, and Colonie EMS, among others. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Cross also provided support.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterford-Halfmoon and receive free news updates.