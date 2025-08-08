Thomas Cipriano, 53, of Halfmoon, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 7, on charges of attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege that Cipriano was operating as a ride share driver on Friday, Aug. 1, when he attempted to engage in sexual contact with a person under the age of 15 in Clifton Park, police said.

During the alleged encounter, he restrained the child and acted “in a manner “likely to be injurious to their physical, mental, or moral welfare,” according to police.

Following the arrest, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo encouraged rideshare users to be aware of their surroundings.

“Verify your ride and share your trip,” Zurlo said. “I commend the bravery of the victim in this case and encourage others to take proactive steps to ensure a safer ride for everyone.”

The case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

