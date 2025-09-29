Sorrentino’s Delicatessen & Market announced it will close its Halfmoon location on Sunday, Oct. 5, after 30 years in business.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce… we will be closing our Halfmoon location,” owner Rich Sorrentino wrote in a Facebook post. He thanked customers for their loyalty and said the decision was made for health reasons.

Located at 241 Grooms Road, the deli first opened in 1995 and became known for its overstuffed subs, homemade sausage, fresh cuts of meat, produce, and Italian specialties. In 2005, Sorrentino’s expanded with a second store in South Glens Falls, which will remain open.

“Between myself and my staff, we have made some great friends and loyal customers over the years, for which we are grateful,” Sorrentino said. “This was not an easy decision to make, but it’s necessary… to start slowing down.”

The announcement drew hundreds of heartfelt comments from longtime patrons.

“I have been a customer for all of those 30 years. Your butcher shop is the best. I am so sorry to hear you are closing,” wrote Liz Voelker.

Jesstine Waite recalled craving the deli’s meatball subs while pregnant with her oldest child two decades ago. “I couldn’t get enough of them and still can’t,” she said.

“Thank you for being the absolute best local deli and my go-to for so many years,” added AnnMarie Wainwright. “Wishing you wellness and happiness.”

Though the Halfmoon shop is closing, Sorrentino’s South Glens Falls location at 40 Main Street will continue serving customers with the same popular menu, including its “sausage of the week,” meat plans, freshly baked sub rolls, and signature cannoli.

For Sorrentino, the last 30 years have been about more than food. “I want to thank everyone for an amazing 30 years,” he wrote. “It has been a pleasure.”

Find out more on Sorrentino’s website.

