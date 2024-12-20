Latham Man Charged In Halfmoon Burglary After $3,000 Theft, Police Say

New York State Police announced the arrest of Ron D. Vandenburgh, 36, of Latham, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, following a warrant for his alleged involvement in a burglary and theft in Halfmoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 21, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Investigators determined Vandenburgh unlawfully entered a property and used a power tool to damage and remove a lock from a storage container. He then allegedly stole materials valued at more than $3,000.

State Police identified Vandenburgh with the public's help after sharing his photograph on their social media platforms.

Vandenburgh surrendered to State Police at the Clifton Park barracks, where he was arrested and processed. He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.

Following his arraignment in Halfmoon Town Court, Vandenburgh was released on his own recognizance.

