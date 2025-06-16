Everett Hatlee, 18, of Troy, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Saratoga County Court on Friday, June 13, in the death of 15-year-old Kiera Ebert.

Hatlee admitted he was traveling at an “incredibly high rate of speed” on the evening of June 29, 2024, while impaired by cannabis when he lost control of his vehicle on Fonda Road in Waterford, according to the district attorney’s office.

His Dodge Charger left the road, became airborne, slammed into multiple utility poles, and ultimately flipped several times before coming to a stop a significant distance away.

The crash ejected Ebert, who died at the scene. Her 16-year-old brother was also in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Hatlee was uninjured.

A toxicology report later confirmed Hatlee was under the influence of marijuana, including in the seconds before the crash, prosecutors said.

“While we are grateful for today’s outcome, this case nevertheless shows the incredibly tragic consequences that come from the toxic mix of speeding and driving recklessly, all while impaired by cannabis,” DA Karen Heggen said in a statement.

“The lives of three young people, their families and communities have all been profoundly affected by Defendant Hatlee’s criminal choice to combine all three of these toxic elements. There is simply no excuse for this senseless and completely unnecessary crime, let alone where it claims the life of an innocent child and seriously injures another.”

Hatlee, who was not related to either victim, is expected to be sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison in August. His driver’s license will also be revoked.

Meanwhile, loved ones continue grieving Kiera Ebert, who was just weeks away from starting high school. She was remembered as a joyful teen who loved band, choir, and brought “so much joy and happiness to everyone around” her, Krystal Carbonneau wrote in a Facebook tribute.

