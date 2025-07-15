Aryelle Spenard was last seen walking on Dover Place in the town of Halfmoon at around 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 14, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Spenard is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761 or call 911.

