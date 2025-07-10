Yvette Giovanni, 57, of Halfmoon, was arrested Wednesday, July 9, after deputies executed a search warrant at her business, A Time Four Paws in the town of Halfmoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation, sparked by an anonymous complaint, revealed that a French bulldog named Gus had died from heat exposure while in the facility’s care.

Giovanni is accused of intentionally killing the dog, a companion animal, by leaving him in high temperatures with no way of cooling himself and of not providing him emergency medical care until he died, deputies said.

She was arraigned in the Halfmoon Town Court on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal mischief, both felonies, as well as intentionally damaging property – specifically, Gus the dog – that had a value exceeding $1,500.

Giovanni was remanded to the Saratoga County jail pending further proceedings.

Daily Voice has reached out to the business for comment.

