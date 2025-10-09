'We Cannot Keep Up': Campbell Hall Eatery Announces Price Hikes Amid Rising Inflation, Costs

In a post shared Sunday, Oct. 5, The Horse & Sulky Pub & Grill, located at 206 Sarah Wells Trail in Campbell Hall, announced that it would be increasing menu prices due to rising costs.

“It’s been over 2 years since we’ve increased our prices and unfortunately we cannot keep up with the inflation!” the restaurant wrote in its message to customers, adding, “Thank you for your understanding."

The restaurant’s owners, Dave and Jeanna, also shared a longer message with customers emphasizing that the decision was not made lightly. They cited substantial increases in food, labor, and utility costs as the main reasons for the change, noting that they had delayed price adjustments “to continue to maintain the quality standards we have set.”

“We wholeheartedly appreciate your understanding and continued patronage as we make this slight transition in order to survive,” they wrote.

The Horse & Sulky, a family-owned business that has operated for nearly 20 years, has another location in the Sullivan County village of Bloomingburg.

Both locales serve wraps, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees like Shepard's Pie, chicken parmesan, and shrimp scampi.

