Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

1 Hurt In House Fire In Washingtonville

A house fire in Orange County left one person injured and brought a large mutual aid response, firefighters said.

The scene of the blaze in Washingtonville. 

The scene of the blaze in Washingtonville. 

 Photo Credit: Washingtonville Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out on Bull Road in the village of Washingtonville on Tuesday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m., according to the Washingtonville Fire Department. 

Police officers arrived first and confirmed a fire at the residence. Crews reported flames on the first floor and in the attic, prompting a second alarm.

Firefighters from Washingtonville, Salisbury Mills, and Vails Gate quickly knocked down the flames, bringing the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Crews remained at the scene for about two hours for overhaul.

One person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit. 

to follow Daily Voice Washingtonville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE