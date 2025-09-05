1 Hurt In House Fire In Washingtonville

The blaze broke out on Bull Road in the village of Washingtonville on Tuesday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m., according to the Washingtonville Fire Department.

Police officers arrived first and confirmed a fire at the residence. Crews reported flames on the first floor and in the attic, prompting a second alarm.

Firefighters from Washingtonville, Salisbury Mills, and Vails Gate quickly knocked down the flames, bringing the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Crews remained at the scene for about two hours for overhaul.

One person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washingtonville and receive free news updates.