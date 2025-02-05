Wanted: Police Seek Wappingers Falls Man At Large

New York State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Robert J. Brown, a resident of Wappingers Falls, in connection with criminal possession of stolen property, police announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at around 4 p.m.

Anyone who has information on Brown’s whereabouts or has been in contact with him is urged to call Troop K Communications at (845) 677-7300 or SP Wappinger at (845) 298-0952 and refer to case No. NY2400913866.

Police assured that all sources will remain confidential.

More information about Brown's alleged crimes has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

