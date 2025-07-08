Several Families Lose Homes In Intense Blaze At Multi-Unit Residence In Wappingers Falls

The blaze happened on Saturday, July 5, at around 1:20 a.m. at 6 Dutchess Ave. in Wappingers Falls, where three structures and two cars went up in flames.

As a result of the intense 3rd-alarm fire, some residents suffered minor injuries, and all were left homeless. Two pets were also killed.

Now, in the days since the tragedy, numerous GoFundMe pages have been started to help those displaced, including Michael Manfredo and his fiancée, Courtney Smarrito, who lost everything in the blaze.

Manfredo's brother, Matt, said the couple's home was "completely destroyed."

"My brother, his fiancé Courtney, Courtney’s father, sister & her significant other were also living in the same unit — and by some miracle, everyone is OK, however, they lost everything…" he wrote in a Facebook post, adding, "If anyone knows my brother, he is the kindest person I know. Him and Courtney are completely displaced with no food storage, no extra clothing, and without a permanent roof over their heads for a while."

The GoFundMe started for the couple has already collected over $4,000 out of a $6,000 goal. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Meanwhile, another GoFundMe page for more of the victims has collected over $6,300 out of an $11,000 goal.

"We are starting this fundraiser to help rebuild and restart life, these are some of the most generous and nice people you’ll ever meet who did not deserve any of this to happen to them," wrote organizer Alexis Roe on the fundraiser page.

She added, "Anything as little as a dollar to just sharing this post anything helps. All proceeds will go to the family to help buying clothes, food, shoes, and expenses for the animals that lost their lives in this fire."

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

