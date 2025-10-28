Propane Explosion, Downed Power Lines Complicate 2-Alarm Fire Response In Wappingers Falls

Firefighters were called to 79 Smith Crossing Rd. at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, after Dutchess County 911 received reports of a structure fire in the northeastern part of town, according to the New Hackensack Fire Company.

Crews from New Hackensack arrived within minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames, the department said.

A second alarm was immediately transmitted, bringing in mutual aid from the Hughsonville and Village of Fishkill Fire Departments, along with Town of Wappinger EMS.

The situation quickly became more dangerous as live power lines fell, and a propane tank exploded near the burning home, fire officials said. The lack of a nearby water source also forced crews to shuttle water tankers back and forth from refilling sites, adding to the difficulty of controlling the blaze.

Firefighters worked for nearly five hours before the fire was declared under control at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. All crews were then returned to service.

The cause of the fire and information about injuries were not immediately available.

