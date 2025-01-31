Man Killed Couple, Dog Before Setting Wappinger Fire, Police Say: Victims' IDs Released

Paul and Jo-Ann Hait, ages 63 and 65, were killed in the fire that tore through their home at 78 Marlorville Rd. in Wappinger on Sunday, Jan. 26, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Jan. 31.

Following further investigation, officials now allege that Robert J. Buda, age 34, murdered the couple and their dog before setting their home on fire. The victims were known to Buda, but authorities have not released additional details about the nature of their relationship to protect the integrity of the ongoing case.

Buda, who was previously charged with second-degree arson, is now facing the following upgraded charges:

First-degree murder;

Two counts of second-degree murder;

First-degree arson (upgraded from second-degree arson);

Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Buda was re-arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and arraigned in Wappinger Town Court, where he was remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case, or who may have been in the Marlorville Road area on the evening of the fire, to contact Detective Griffin at 845-486-3809 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-486-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com.

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from multiple agencies, including the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

