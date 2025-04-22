Man Drove Drunk With 3 Kids In Car, Nearly 3 Times Legal Limit In Wappinger: Nysp

The incident happened on Friday, April 18, when a trooper pulled over a 2016 Acura on Old Post Road in Wappinger for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, April 22.

Police said the driver, Jordan T. White, 42, of Poughkeepsie, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. Troopers then discovered that three children, ages 1, 8, and 12, were also inside the car.

White was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters for processing, where he provided a breath sample with a BAC of 0.22 percent, almost three times the legal limit, according to authorities.

He was charged with Aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, Driving While Intoxicated, and multiple traffic violations. Leandra’s Law applies when someone drives drunk with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

White was later issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wappinger Town Court on Tuesday, April 29.

