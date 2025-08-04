Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On Route 9 In Wappingers Falls

The incident occurred in Wappinger Falls around 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, and was witnessed by a Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, according to the W.T. Garner Engine Co. #1.

Firefighters from Wappingers Falls, New Hamburg Engine Co. 1, and Empress EMS were dispatched under automatic mutual aid. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its roof, but fortunately, the driver was not trapped inside.

The driver was evaluated by EMS and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

After the vehicle was towed and the roadway was cleared, all units were back in service by 11:57 p.m.

The Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and New York State Police also helped at the scene.

