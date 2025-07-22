Fair 72°

Dirt Bike Stolen From Wappingers Falls Home: Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for the public’s help after a dirt bike was stolen from a Dutchess County home.

Police released a stock image of a similar bike to the one stolen in Wappingers Falls.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
The theft happened on Thursday, June 19, around 9:37 a.m., at a home in Wappingers Falls, New York State Police said on Tuesday, July 22. 

The stolen bike is a 2024 black Honda CRF250RX with a red seat, a racing sticker on the left side of the gas tank, and aftermarket headlights.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact State Police at Troop K Headquarters by calling 845-677-7300. All calls will be kept confidential. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

