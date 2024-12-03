Woman Ejected From Vehicle In Head-On North Wantagh Crash

The wreck happened in North Wantagh, near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Canton Drive, at around 8:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

A 59-year-old woman was driving a Ford westbound on Jerusalem Avenue when she hit a patch of ice and slid into oncoming traffic near Canton Drive, Nassau County Police said.

The woman then struck a Tesla driven by a 42-year-old man and was ejected from her vehicle. Both drivers were taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Nassau County Police are investigating the crash.

