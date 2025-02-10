Woman, 60, Struck By Teen Driver, Critically Injured In Wantagh: Police

The woman was attempting to cross Wantagh Avenue eastbound near Laurel Lane when she was hit by a 2015 Honda driven by a 17-year-old girl at 3:38 p.m., detectives said.

She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital by the Wantagh Fire Department, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

The teen driver stayed at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is continuing to investigate.

