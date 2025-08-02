Fair 76°

Swastikas, Racial Slur Etched Into Wantagh Park Playground: Nassau Detectives

A disturbing bias incident was discovered at Wantagh Park, Nassau County detectives announced on Friday, Aug. 1, at 3:00 p.m.

Two swastikas and a racial slur were etched into playground equipment at Wantagh Park, Nassau detectives say.
 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Officers responding to the park, located at 1 King Road, found two swastikas and a racial slur etched into playground equipment, the Seventh Squad said in a release. Each of the markings measured about six inches by six inches.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

