Swastikas, Racial Slur Etched Into Wantagh Park Playground: Nassau Detectives

Officers responding to the park, located at 1 King Road, found two swastikas and a racial slur etched into playground equipment, the Seventh Squad said in a release. Each of the markings measured about six inches by six inches.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

