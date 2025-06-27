Shark Bite Suspected After Woman Injured At Jones Beach

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, when the woman, waist-deep in the surf at the Central Mall beachfront, reported being bitten by an unknown marine animal.

She suffered minor lacerations to her left foot and leg and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to New York State Parks officials.

The swimmer told responders she did not see what caused the injury. In response, lifeguards and emergency crews immediately suspended swimming and launched a drone search of the surrounding waters, but found no dangerous marine life.

Swimming resumed the following morning after thorough surveillance of the water by Park Police, lifeguards, surfboats, and drones.

Biologists with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) assessed the incident and reviewed photos of the injury, concluding that the bites were most likely caused by a juvenile sand tiger shark. However, because the creature was not seen directly, a full expert consensus could not be reached.

Park staff say they will remain on high alert and continue proactive patrols by drone, personal watercraft, and surfboats throughout the season.

To reduce the risk of shark interactions, swimmers are advised to:

Avoid areas with seals or schools of fish

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, or in murky water

Stay close to shore and swim in groups

Always follow instructions from lifeguards and park staff

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wantagh and receive free news updates.