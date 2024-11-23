Long Island 22-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Fatal Police-Involved Crash

The crash occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:28 a.m. in Wantagh.

According to detectives, Marc Salomone, age 22, of Wantagh, was attempting to cross westbound over Wantagh Avenue at the intersection of Duck Pond Drive North when he was struck by a marked police vehicle.

Salomone suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m.

Two officers involved in the crash were also taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The New York State Attorney General was notified and responded to the scene, as required for police-involved fatalities. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

