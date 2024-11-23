A Few Clouds 47°

SHARE

Long Island 22-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Fatal Police-Involved Crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who was fatally struck by a Nassau County Police vehicle on Long Island.

The intersection of Wantagh Avenue and Duck Pond Drive North in Wantagh.

The intersection of Wantagh Avenue and Duck Pond Drive North in Wantagh.

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:28 a.m. in Wantagh. 

According to detectives, Marc Salomone, age 22, of Wantagh, was attempting to cross westbound over Wantagh Avenue at the intersection of Duck Pond Drive North when he was struck by a marked police vehicle.

Salomone suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m. 

Two officers involved in the crash were also taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The New York State Attorney General was notified and responded to the scene, as required for police-involved fatalities. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Wantagh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE