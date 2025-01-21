Officers responded to a welfare check at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City at 10:44 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and encountered the man in a parking garage, police said. He declined medical attention but requested transportation to a warming center, according to the release.

While en route to the center, the man—identified as Kysaan Goff—became combative. He allegedly grabbed an officer’s shoulder and bent their right index finger, causing a sprain, police said. Goff then resisted violently, swinging his arms in an attempt to strike both officers, investigators detailed.

The officers subdued Goff and transported him to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Both officers sustained lacerations and hand injuries, while one also suffered a shoulder injury during the incident, according to police.

Goff has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He will be arraigned when medically practical, authorities said.

